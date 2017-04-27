OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Maintains Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
OLD Second National Bank of Aurora maintained its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock at the end of the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Apr 23
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|10
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|WolfPapillon
|13
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Michele
|57
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC