Oberweis sees the light and switches to amber bottles for milk
In-store lighting issues that negatively impact taste lead Oberweis to take the risk of changing from its iconic clear glass bottles to amber bottles for white milks. That long-familiar clear glass bottle of Oberweis white milk that customers have come to know and love has been replaced with an amber glass bottle.
