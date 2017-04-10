New fire station coming to Aurora's west side
Plans to build a $4 million fire station on Aurora's west side won approval Tuesday from the city council. Assistant Chief of Support Services Donald Davids said Station 7, on Kenilworth Avenue in Lincoln Park, will remain fully operational while the new, 10,000-square-foot station is built about 15 feet away.
