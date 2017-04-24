NAMI to host annual meeting, volunteer orientation
NAMI Kane-South, DeKalb and Kendall Counties will hold its annual general meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Santori Public Library, 101 S River St., Aurora. A representative from the Kane County Health Department will present work currently being done to address mental health in the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Apr 23
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|10
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|WolfPapillon
|13
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Michele
|57
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC