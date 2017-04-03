Merlin 200,000 Mile Shops Recognized at National Conference - National Oil Lube News
Merlin 200,000 Mile Shops recently recognized multiple franchisees at its "Firing On All Cylinders" national conference held in St. Charles, Illinois. The following Merlin franchisees were honored with the 2016 awards: * Don Miller, franchisee of Waukegan, Illinois, received the "National Sales Leader" award for having the highest sales of all Merlin shops.
