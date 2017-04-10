Meet Easter bunny at Aurora Lions' pancake breakfast Saturday
Elburn resident Jen Watkins, left, screens Batavia resident Jim Lipsett's vision during the Batavia Lions Club's 40th annual pancake breakfast April 8 at Shannon Hall. Free screenings for youth, ages 6 months to 6 yearsm will be offered at Aurora Noon Lions pancake breakfast Saturday, April 15. Free vision screening for youth will be offered at the Aurora Noon Lions Club's ninth annual "Pancakes with the Easter Bunny" breakfast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|10
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|75
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|WolfPapillon
|13
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Michele
|57
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 27
|wego resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC