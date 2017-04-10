Meet Easter bunny at Aurora Lions' pa...

Meet Easter bunny at Aurora Lions' pancake breakfast Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Elburn resident Jen Watkins, left, screens Batavia resident Jim Lipsett's vision during the Batavia Lions Club's 40th annual pancake breakfast April 8 at Shannon Hall. Free screenings for youth, ages 6 months to 6 yearsm will be offered at Aurora Noon Lions pancake breakfast Saturday, April 15. Free vision screening for youth will be offered at the Aurora Noon Lions Club's ninth annual "Pancakes with the Easter Bunny" breakfast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Apr 6 Surrender Kookis 10
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) Apr 6 Surrender Kookis 75
CAT shutting down Apr 4 Bulldozer 1
Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10) Mar 30 WolfPapillon 13
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Mar 29 Repeal Explosion 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Mar 27 Michele 57
District 94 Referendum Mar 27 wego resident 3
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,218,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC