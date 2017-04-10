Join 'Egg Hunt on the Island'
Join "Egg Hunt on the Island" to search for eggs and participate in a number of free activities from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, in downtown Aurora. The egg hunt is a new event hosted by Aurora Downtown, an organization of business and property owners in downtown Aurora.
