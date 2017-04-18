Join Aurora Downtown for live summer concerts starting May 5
Millennium Plaza, a green space along Stolp Avenue next to Leland Tower in downtown Aurora, will host 18 free concerts this summer. The concerts are part of Wednesdays at the Plaza, a free summer concert series, First Fridays in downtown Aurora, and Summer Second Saturdays, a free afternoon with family-friendly entertainment and activities.
