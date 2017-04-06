IMSA Board of Trustees Honors 2017 Alumni Award Recipients
Aurora, IL, April 6, 2017 The Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy Board of Trustees honored four Alumni at a ceremony March 30, 2017 in recognition of their accomplishments and contributions to their fields of endeavor, to IMSA, and to the citizens of Illinois, our nation and the world. "This is a day each year that I look forward to with great anticipation - to have the opportunity to hear from our Alumni as they share their professional stories with us and we recognize their accomplishments in pursuit of excellence," remarked Sheila MB Griffin, Chair of the IMSA Board of Trustees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|10
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|WolfPapillon
|13
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Michele
|57
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 27
|wego resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC