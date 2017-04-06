IMSA Board of Trustees Honors 2017 Alumni Award Recipients

Aurora, IL, April 6, 2017 The Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy Board of Trustees honored four Alumni at a ceremony March 30, 2017 in recognition of their accomplishments and contributions to their fields of endeavor, to IMSA, and to the citizens of Illinois, our nation and the world. "This is a day each year that I look forward to with great anticipation - to have the opportunity to hear from our Alumni as they share their professional stories with us and we recognize their accomplishments in pursuit of excellence," remarked Sheila MB Griffin, Chair of the IMSA Board of Trustees.

