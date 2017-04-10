I, Olga Hepnarova tells the story of ...

I, Olga Hepnarova tells the story of a real-life Czech mass murderer.

Now in its fifth year, Cinedelphia - an "alternative celebration of film" - returns to PhilaMOCA with a full roster of rare gems and revisited favorites. Curated by organizer Eric Bresler and a small cadre of movie buffs, the festival is so eclectic you might want to do some advance homework to make sure you're not missing something secretly awesome.

