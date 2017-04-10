I, Olga Hepnarova tells the story of a real-life Czech mass murderer.
Now in its fifth year, Cinedelphia - an "alternative celebration of film" - returns to PhilaMOCA with a full roster of rare gems and revisited favorites. Curated by organizer Eric Bresler and a small cadre of movie buffs, the festival is so eclectic you might want to do some advance homework to make sure you're not missing something secretly awesome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|10
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|75
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|WolfPapillon
|13
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Michele
|57
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 27
|wego resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC