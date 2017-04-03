How Kane prosecutors are using lawsui...

How Kane prosecutors are using lawsuits to curb gangs

Thursday Read more: Daily Herald

Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon said suing gangs has led to a reduction in the number of members and overall activity. The first lawsuit Kane County State's Attorney Joe McMahon filed against the Latin Kings in Elgin in 2010 to stop gang members from associating with each other had 82 defendants.

