High-speed chase, crash leads to charges against Aurora man
A police chase Monday ended with the arrest of an Aurora man accused of stealing a car and a tire from another vehicle. Brandon L. Rogers, 22, of the 900 block of Second Avenue, was charged with two counts of motor vehicle theft, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and theft, police said in a Wednesday news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|10
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|WolfPapillon
|13
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Michele
|57
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 27
|wego resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC