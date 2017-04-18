Geneva's 10th Earth Day highlights week focusing on sustainable living

Geneva Park District's Peck Farm Park will be the location for the community's annual Earth Day celebration on April 22. Hundreds of people are expected to turn out Saturday, April 22 for the 10th Annual Earth Day event held at Geneva Park District's Peck Farm Park. The free, family-friendly event is a collaborative effort between the Geneva Park District and the all-volunteer led Natural Resources Committee of the City of Geneva.

