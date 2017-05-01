Geneva science teacher named Kane County's top educator
Kane County Educator of the Year Matt Gain stands up with his wife Kerry after being announced as the winner. Gain, who teaches science at Geneva Middle School South in District 304, took top honors Friday night at the Q Center in St. Charles.
