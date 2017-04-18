French horn player to speak at league meeting
The final Elgin Symphony League meeting of the 2016-17 Elgin Symphony Orchestra concert season will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 1565 Larkin Ave., Elgin. It will begin with a dinner, followed by a presentation by guest speaker ESO French horn musician Sharon Jones.
