Fox Valley Philharmonic Orchestra to present "Virtuoso" concert Sunday

On Sunday, April 23, the Fox Valley Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of James Yarbrough, will feature solo virtuoso performances by its principal chair wind players in concerto works by Mozart and Cimarosa at a free concert at 3 p.m. Two Mozart works are on the program: the jocular first movement from the Third Horn Concerto and the ever popular Sinfonia Concertante for Wind Quartet, with its delightful musical dialogue between four soloists and orchestra. The Cimaraso work, "Concerto for Two Flutes," has been likened to dueling flutists in the manner and style of competing soprano divas on the opera stage.

