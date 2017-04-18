Flexible Tooling System for Quick, Accurate Low Volume Machining

The 5016 Modular Fixturing System from Bluco can be used in both vertical and horizontal machining centers, and the baseplates are customized to fit the dimensions of each specific CNC machine. Booth 5677: The flexible 5016 Modular Fixturing System from Bluco is ideal for low volume machining in both vertical and horizontal machining centers, with baseplates customized to fit the dimensions of each specific CNC machine tool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.