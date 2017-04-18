Flexible Tooling System for Quick, Accurate Low Volume Machining
The 5016 Modular Fixturing System from Bluco can be used in both vertical and horizontal machining centers, and the baseplates are customized to fit the dimensions of each specific CNC machine.
