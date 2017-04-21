Face Time with Scott Noblitt
North Aurora resident Scott Noblitt, 28, was working as the circulation supervisor at the Sugar Grove Public Library when he answered questions for the Kane County Chronicle's Brenda Schory. Schory: As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?Noblitt: I wanted to do something with history, and that is something I can do in the library field.
