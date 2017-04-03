Election: Tuesday's hot races in DuPage County
A new mayor or village president will be chosen in at least five DuPage County towns in Tuesday's election in races that don't include incumbents. After a February primary, the race to decide Aurora's next mayor is down to Richard Irvin and Richard Guzman.
