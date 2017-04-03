Egg Hunt on the Island is first for d...

Egg Hunt on the Island is first for downtown Aurora on April 15

16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Egg Hunt on the Island invites all ages to search for eggs and participate in a number of free activities from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 in downtown Aurora. The egg hunt is a new event hosted by Aurora Downtown, an organization of business and property owners in downtown Aurora.

