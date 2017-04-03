Egg Hunt on the Island is first for downtown Aurora on April 15
Egg Hunt on the Island invites all ages to search for eggs and participate in a number of free activities from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 in downtown Aurora. The egg hunt is a new event hosted by Aurora Downtown, an organization of business and property owners in downtown Aurora.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CAT shutting down
|Tue
|Bulldozer
|1
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Mar 31
|Kelly Conway Tweety
|71
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|WolfPapillon
|13
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Michele
|57
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 27
|wego resident
|3
|Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1...
|Mar 23
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC