DJ shares how TriCity Family Services helped him
Scott Mackay, the host of Mackay in the Morning at Aurora-based 95.9 The River, was master of ceremonies at the recent annual gala for TriCity Family Services, where he shared some of his own struggles and how the organization helped him. It doesn't happen too often that the emcee of a fundraising event for a local organization or agency airs his dirty laundry to humanize the reason for everyone attending.
