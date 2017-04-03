Dist. 204 evaluating options for agin...

Dist. 204 evaluating options for aging, crowded facilities

Read more: Daily Herald

Indian Prairie Unit District 204 plans to seek appraisals on two buildings as school board members evaluate what to do with the facilities and the three special-needs programs they host. The Indian Plains and Wheatland buildings are set to be appraised soon, as the district faces aging, structural issues and crowding.

