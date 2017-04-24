Country legends to bring Southern Uprising Tour to Aurora's RiverEdge Park
Country duo Montgomery Gentry performs in the Southern Uprising Tour, one of the newly announced summer shows at Aurora's RiverEdge Park. The Southern Uprising Tour with Travis Tritt, Montgomery Gentry, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws is one of four newly announced summer concerts at Aurora's RiverEdge Park.
