Chicago Suburb Testing New Fire Engines and Service Plans

The fire department in west suburban Naperville, Illinois, is testing two new fire engines and two new service plans to determine which configuration best serves their needs for the next 10 years. The Daily Herald Newspaper reports the $1.4 million test will give the department data to compare which engine withstands the rigors of firefighting and which maintenance service meets the expectations of the department.

