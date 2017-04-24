Chicago Suburb Testing New Fire Engines and Service Plans
The fire department in west suburban Naperville, Illinois, is testing two new fire engines and two new service plans to determine which configuration best serves their needs for the next 10 years. The Daily Herald Newspaper reports the $1.4 million test will give the department data to compare which engine withstands the rigors of firefighting and which maintenance service meets the expectations of the department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Apr 23
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|10
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|WolfPapillon
|13
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Michele
|57
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC