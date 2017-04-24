Certified Laboratories buys Aurora bu...

Certified Laboratories buys Aurora building

Certified Laboratories bought a building at 2505 Diehl Road in Aurora for an undisclosed amount with plans to convert it into a lab. The 18,000-square-foot industrial flex facility includes 16,000 square feet of office space.

