Cast change in Paramount's 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
Paramount Theatre in Aurora on Saturday announced a cast change to its all African-American production of "Jesus Christ Superstar." Evan Tyrone Martin, originally scheduled to play Peter, will take the title role of Jesus of Nazareth.
