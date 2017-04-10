Batavia man faces prison for breaking teen's hip outside library

A 38-year-old Batavia man faces prison after his conviction for pushing a 13-year-old to the ground outside the Batavia Public Library in July 2016, causing a fractured hip. Russell R. Jenkins, of the 1300 block of East Wilson Street, was convicted Tuesday after a bench trial before Kane County Judge Linda Abrahamson and faces a punishment range of probation to up to 10 years in prison for felony aggravated battery in a public place because the victim suffered great bodily harm.

