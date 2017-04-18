Aurora police investigate multiple gu...

Aurora police investigate multiple gunshots, recover stolen gun

A 21-year-old man told police he got into an argument at 1 a.m. Saturday with multiple people inside a white Ford Taurus. The man and a group of friends were outside in the 700 block of Logan Avenue when someone in the Ford Taurus pulled out a handgun and fired one shot into the air, according to a post from the Aurora Police Department on its Facebook page.

