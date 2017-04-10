Aurora police investigate cop accused of domestic battery
An Aurora police officer accused of punching and biting a family member has been put on administrative duty, according to the Kane County sheriff's office. Officer Brian Shields, 46, was charged last week with two counts of domestic battery, authorities said.
