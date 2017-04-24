Aurora moves to close funding gap for downtown arts center
A downturn in the tax credit market after November's election caused Aurora to amend a development agreement for a proposed $38 million downtown arts center, but the $3 million funding gap won't put the project in danger, city officials said. The city council this week approved an amended agreement among the city, Aurora Civic Center Authority and the developer, Community Builders.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Apr 23
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|10
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Surrender Kookis
|74
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|WolfPapillon
|13
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Michele
|57
