Aurora mayor-elect ready to set new c...

Aurora mayor-elect ready to set new course for city

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Aurora Alderman at Large Richard C. Irvin had been planning for this moment nearly all his adult life, and it came true Tuesday when he was elected mayor of the state's second-largest city. Irvin, a lifelong Auroran and attorney who has served on the city council for 10 years, defeated a candidate supported by longtime Mayor Tom Weisner and will be sworn in on May 9. He's wanted to be mayor for two decades and ran unsuccessfully for the seat two other times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) 6 hr Surrender Kookis 10
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) 7 hr Surrender Kookis 75
CAT shutting down Apr 4 Bulldozer 1
Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10) Mar 30 WolfPapillon 13
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Mar 29 Repeal Explosion 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Mar 27 Michele 57
District 94 Referendum Mar 27 wego resident 3
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kane County was issued at April 06 at 9:18PM CDT

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,642 • Total comments across all topics: 280,106,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC