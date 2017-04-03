Aurora mayor-elect ready to set new course for city

Aurora Alderman at Large Richard C. Irvin had been planning for this moment nearly all his adult life, and it came true Tuesday when he was elected mayor of the state's second-largest city. Irvin, a lifelong Auroran and attorney who has served on the city council for 10 years, defeated a candidate supported by longtime Mayor Tom Weisner and will be sworn in on May 9. He's wanted to be mayor for two decades and ran unsuccessfully for the seat two other times.

