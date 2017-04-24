Aurora man in custody following shooting in Oswego

A 22-year-old man is in custody following a shooting that occurred in Oswego on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 25. According to Oswego police, officers were on patrol around 12:54 p.m. when they witnessed a man standing outside a gold sedan on Wiesbrook Drive in Oswego. The man, later identified as Devon Fowler, 22, 2000 block of Lilac Lane, Aurora, was allegedly seen firing several rounds from a weapon into the air towards a silver-colored vehicle that was traveling westbound on Wiesbrook Drive.

