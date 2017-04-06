Aurora Is Getting A Harry Potter Fan ...

Aurora Is Getting A Harry Potter Fan Festival This Summer

Mark your calendars for July 30, when Aurora, Illinois is poised to transform into Hogwarts and fill with dedicated Harry Potter fans. The local cultural center and bookstore Culture Stock is hosting the day of festivities, which will include transforming the city's Water Street Mall into Diagon Alley - the famed shopping center of the novels where Harry buys his wand and school supplies.

