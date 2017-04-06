Aurora Is Getting A Harry Potter Fan Festival This Summer
Mark your calendars for July 30, when Aurora, Illinois is poised to transform into Hogwarts and fill with dedicated Harry Potter fans. The local cultural center and bookstore Culture Stock is hosting the day of festivities, which will include transforming the city's Water Street Mall into Diagon Alley - the famed shopping center of the novels where Harry buys his wand and school supplies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Thu
|Surrender Kookis
|10
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|Thu
|Surrender Kookis
|75
|CAT shutting down
|Apr 4
|Bulldozer
|1
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Mar 30
|WolfPapillon
|13
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Michele
|57
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 27
|wego resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC