Apartments proposed for Batavia's historic Campana building
The landmark Campana factory building in Batavia could be filled with income-restricted apartments under a $30 million proposal the city council will begin reviewing next week. Evergreen Real Estate Group wants to put 80 apartments in the building, with at least 64 designated as "affordable" housing, according to Scott Buening, Batavia's community development director.
