Abundant Life Church to host Easter Miracle Healing Service

Friday Apr 14

Abundant Life Family Church in Aurora will hold a Miracle Healing Service at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 16. One example especially dear to their hearts was the miraculous healing of their eldest daughter when she was an infant. She had suffered severe trauma to the head, and the injury could have killed her or caused permanent brain damage.

