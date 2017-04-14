14-year sentence for Aurora drug deal...

14-year sentence for Aurora drug dealer who fled after arrest

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

An Aurora man who fled to Texas while free on bond on drug charges from a 2002 arrest was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison. A jury in January convicted Pedro Giles, 37, of the 300 block of Old Indian Trail, of delivery of controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, both felonies.

