Youth Service Bureau looking for foster parents
The first will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Youth Service Bureau Main office, 424 W. Madison St., Ottawa. The second runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Aurora office, 1700 N. Farnsworth Ave., Suite 18. For more information about the meetings or becoming a foster parent, contact Kelley Lumpkin at 630-820-6303, ext.
