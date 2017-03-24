World Series trophy coming to Aurora on April 3
The city of Aurora, the Aurora Area Sports Alliance and the Paramount Theatre will host the trophy in the Grand Gallery of the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, from 1 to 2 p.m. April 3. The first 500 fans in line will receive wristbands and are guaranteed an opportunity to view and take a photo with the trophy. Due to time limitations, anyone without a wristband is not guaranteed admittance.
