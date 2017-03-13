Will County to fill judge vacancy
Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride is seeking public comment on nine attorneys who have applied to fill an At Large Circuit Court vacancy in the 12th Judicial Circuit, Will County. The vacancy was created upon Circuit Judge Daniel J. Rozak's retirement on Jan. 16. Under the Illinois Constitution, judicial vacancies are filled by Supreme Court appointment.
