Wife of man banned from libraries for touching women's feet: He has drinking problem

The wife of an Aurora man who has been banned from several suburban libraries for "caressing" the bare feet of multiple women said Friday her husband only gets in trouble with the law when he's drinking. Omar Carlton, 45, of the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of aggravated battery in a public place after authorities said he used his bare feet to touch women's feet last year at the Warrenville Public Library and in 2015 at libraries at North Central College in Naperville and Benedictine University in Lisle.

