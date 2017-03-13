West Aurora to host school board, mayoral forum Wednesday
In partnership with Aurora University and Mikva Challenge, West Aurora Unit District 129 will host a District 129 School Board and Aurora Mayoral Candidate Forum at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in the Crimi Auditorium at Aurora University, 1347 Prairie St., Aurora. West Aurora students, along with other area high school students, will moderate the school board candidate portion of the forum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
