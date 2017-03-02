Waubonsee's fast-track associate degree program reaches halfway point

The 22-year-old Aurora native is one of 20 students who began a fast-paced associate degree program in August at Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, with the intent of graduating with a fully-transferable degree – with a business emphasis – in just one year. The students entered the inaugural Dunham Fund Quick Path program understanding their course load would be heavy – typically, the 60-credit-hour degree takes two years to complete, not one – and expectations high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.