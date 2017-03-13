Waubonsee students spend spring break volunteering

Instead of hitting the beach for a week of relaxation, a group of Waubonsee Community College students are spending their spring break volunteering in Pulaski, Virginia, through an organization called Beans and Rice Inc. During the week, the Waubonsee students are volunteering in programs helping to alleviate poverty related issues, such as after-school programs, food insecurity issues, gardening projects and working with community groups on restoration projects that help with blight and housing services. This marks the second year that the community college in Sugar Grove has sent a group of volunteers to participate in what is known nationally as the Alternative Spring Break program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.