Volunteers sought for natural areas s...

Volunteers sought for natural areas service day in North Aurora, Aurora

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

NORTH AURORA – Community groups, Scouts, students, individuals and families are invited to join in a one-day service project targeting portions of the Fox River and nearby Fox Valley Park District locations from 8 a.m. to noon April 8. In addition to Aurora, sites include North Aurora Island Park off the State Street Bridge in North Aurora. Volunteers will help pick up litter, haul light brush and assist in the removal of invasive plant species.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) 17 hr Kelly Conway Tweety 71
Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10) Thu WolfPapillon 13
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Mar 29 Repeal Explosion 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Mar 27 Michele 57
District 94 Referendum Mar 27 wego resident 3
News Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1... Mar 23 former democrat 1
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb '17 Ikb70 9
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,914 • Total comments across all topics: 279,965,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC