Volunteers sought for natural areas service day in North Aurora, Aurora

NORTH AURORA – Community groups, Scouts, students, individuals and families are invited to join in a one-day service project targeting portions of the Fox River and nearby Fox Valley Park District locations from 8 a.m. to noon April 8. In addition to Aurora, sites include North Aurora Island Park off the State Street Bridge in North Aurora. Volunteers will help pick up litter, haul light brush and assist in the removal of invasive plant species.

