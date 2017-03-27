VIA honors local manufacturers with Spark Awards

In celebration of its 115th Anniversary and to recognize area manufacturers, the Valley Industrial Association recently hosted their inaugural awards event, The Spark Awards. The VIA also celebrated legacy members, Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc., Yorkville, Aurora Metals Division, L.L.C., Montgomery, and Richards-Wilcox, Inc., Aurora, which been part of the VIA since its inception.

