St Charles man charged in home invasion

22 hrs ago

A St. Charles man was charged with home invasion, a class X felony, unlawful restraint and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, both felonies, according to police and court records. Kenneth J. Chavez, 20, of the 500 block of North 12th Avenue, was also charged Jan. 8 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery, police and court records show.

