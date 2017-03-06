St Charles man charged in home invasion

A St. Charles man was charged with home invasion, a class X felony, unlawful restraint and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, both felonies, according to police and court records. Kenneth J. Chavez, 20, of the 500 block of North 12th Avenue, was also charged Jan. 8 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery, police and court records show.

