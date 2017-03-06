St Charles man charged in home invasion
A St. Charles man was charged with home invasion, a class X felony, unlawful restraint and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, both felonies, according to police and court records. Kenneth J. Chavez, 20, of the 500 block of North 12th Avenue, was also charged Jan. 8 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery, police and court records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 1
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ...
|Feb 26
|A concerned mom
|1
|Prairie Point Elementary
|Feb 25
|unknown source
|1
|Malls debate teen policies after fights
|Feb 21
|John Caliendo
|5
|i.c.e.
|Feb 21
|Dale
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC