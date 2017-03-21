Sentencing begins for Aurora man who ...

Sentencing begins for Aurora man who touched women's feet

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Herald

A 55-year-year-old Warrenville woman told police she was "freaked out" and "felt like such a victim" last April when a stranger purposely rubbed his bare feet against her toes at the Warrenville Public Library. The woman declined to testify Monday during Omar Carlton's sentencing hearing, but prosecutors played a video statement she gave police shortly after the assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
District 94 Referendum Mar 1 A WC citizen 2
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ... Feb 26 A concerned mom 1
Prairie Point Elementary Feb 25 unknown source 1
News Malls debate teen policies after fights Feb 21 John Caliendo 5
i.c.e. Feb 21 Dale 3
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,720,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC