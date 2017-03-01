Send in nominees for grand marshals of Memorial Day, 4th of July parades
The City of Aurora is seeking nominations for residents to serve as grand marshals for the 2017 Memorial Day and Fourth of July parades. The nominees must be Aurorans who have made significant contributions to the quality of life in the city, whether it be in the areas of civic or social services, humanitarianism, or through personal achievements such as athletics or the arts.
