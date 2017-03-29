Rover Rescue to host annual dog show May 6
The 14th annual Rover Rescue Pet Dog Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 at the Aurora Turners Club, 1335 Mitchell Road, Aurora. "Let your wonder dog show off his furry good looks and amazing skills competing in the wide variety of fun show categories," stated a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15)
|11 hr
|Kelly Conway Tweety
|71
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Thu
|WolfPapillon
|13
|Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Mar 27
|Michele
|57
|District 94 Referendum
|Mar 27
|wego resident
|3
|Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1...
|Mar 23
|former democrat
|1
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Ikb70
|9
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC