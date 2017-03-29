Rover Rescue to host annual dog show ...

Rover Rescue to host annual dog show May 6

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Kane Co. Chronicle

The 14th annual Rover Rescue Pet Dog Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6 at the Aurora Turners Club, 1335 Mitchell Road, Aurora. "Let your wonder dog show off his furry good looks and amazing skills competing in the wide variety of fun show categories," stated a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former U.S. House Speaker Hastert indicted on f... (May '15) 11 hr Kelly Conway Tweety 71
Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10) Thu WolfPapillon 13
News Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert to plead gu... (Oct '15) Mar 29 Repeal Explosion 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Mar 27 Michele 57
District 94 Referendum Mar 27 wego resident 3
News Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1... Mar 23 former democrat 1
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb '17 Ikb70 9
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kane County was issued at March 31 at 10:49AM CDT

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,737 • Total comments across all topics: 279,959,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC