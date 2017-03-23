Roundabout construction at Bunker, Keslinger will start in 2019
In November of 2015, Randy Harris of Campton Hills asked the county transportation department if a traffic light could eventually be installed at the Bunker and Keslinger roads intersection because traffic leaving the LaFox Metra train station in the evenings backs up from the parking lot to that intersection. Traffic engineer Lydia Benda got right back to Harris, explaining that the intersection did not meet federal guidelines for a light, but the county was aware of the situation at the station.
